PDFpen for macOS gets Touch Bar support

Smile (http://smle.us/store) has upgraded PDFpen, its all-purpose PDF editing tool for the Mac, to version 8.3. This version includes Touch Bar support for both editing tools and PDFpenPro’s Table of Contents editing tools.

PDFpen and PDFpenPro 8.1 add “snap to guides” that allows images, shapes, and other objects to snap into alignment with the center and edges of existing objects. Guides are visible when dragging. Special consideration is given to text boxes, which can now snap to the same baseline as existing text.

PDFpenPro and PDFpen 8 work with PDFpen for iPad and iPhone version 2, allowing editing across devices when used with Dropbox storage or iCloud Drive. iCloud storage is available when PDFpen is purchased via the Mac App Store.

PDFpen retails for $74.95, PDFpenPro for $124.95. Family pack licenses, which cover up to five computers in one household, are $94.95 for PDFpen and $149.95 for PDFpenPro. Office pack licenses start at $224.95 for PDFpen (for five users) and $349.95 for PDFpenPro (five users).

Upgrades from earlier single user versions of either application are $30, and free to users who purchased on or after Jan. 1, 2016. Upgrades from previous versions of PDFpen to PDFpenPro 8 are $50. PDFpen 8 and PDFpenPro 8 require macOS 10.10 or later.