NeoFinder 7 for macOS adds tweaked interface and more

Norbert M. Doerner has announced NeoFinder 7.0. It’s an update of the macOS app that helps you keep track of your digital files, photos, songs, movies, fonts on hard drives, USB sticks, servers, Blu-ray disks, DVD-ROMs, CDROMs, and any other digital media.

NeoFinder (http://www.cdfinder.de) generates thumbnails and metadata of your files for search possibilities, smart folders, albums, and more. Version 7 offers a new user interface, integrated Adobe XMP (IPTC) editing (including keywords from a controlled vocabulary), audio thumbnails for songs, improved cataloging and database engines for better performance, web galleries, and much more.

NeoFinder 7 requires macOS 10.7or higher. It’s a paid update to licensed users of CDFinder, update price starting at approximately $21. Cross-grades for users of competing applications (DiskLibrary, FileFinder, CatFinder, Canto Cumulus, Disk Tracker, DiskCatalogMaker, Atomic View, iView Media Pro, and more) are available.

A demo version can be downloaded from the NeoFinder website. The price for new users starts at $32.50. Multiple user packs are available for network users.