KeyQue update improves PopChar X, Typinator integration

Ergonis Software (www.ergonis.com) has rolled out KeyCue 8.3, an update of their keyboard shortcut cheat sheet. The upgrade improves PopChar X and Typinator integration, includes some stability improvements, fixes user-reported issues, and improves compatibility with FileMaker Pro 14 and 15.

KeyCue 8.3 requires macOS 10.6 or later. The upgrade is free for anyone who owns KeyQue 8 or how purchased a license for KeyCue 7 on or after March 1, 2015. Upgrade paths are available for owners of older licenses. For new users the cost is $19.99 for a single user license and $29.95 for a family pack.