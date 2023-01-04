Day Planner is a new to-do app for the Mac

Inspiring-Life Technologies has introduced Day Planner 1.0 (http://inspiringlife.co/1179749655.html), a “to-do” application for macOS. Its interface is sub divided into dedicated sections for entering specific information for a given day.

These are to-dos, appointments, people to call, things to buy, etc. Users can jump to any date by using the built-in calendar and fill out different sections on days to come.

Day Planner requires macOS 10.10 or later and costs US$2.99. It’s available exclusively through the Mac App Store in the Lifestyle category.