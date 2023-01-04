Apple releases seventh beta of upcoming iOS 10.2 update

Apple has released the seventh beta of an upcoming iOS 10.2 update to developers and public beta testers. For developers, the beta update can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store.

Non-developers can sign up for the public beta program https://beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram/ . The public beta program is free, but remember: beta software is unfinished software so use with care.