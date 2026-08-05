A study, published in the journal AJO International and noted by iPhone in Canada, found that surgeons who wore an Apple Vision Pro as their primary display during a tear duct procedure completed the procedure faster.

The paper, published in AJO International, looked at using Apple’s spatial computer as the main display during endoscopic dacryocystorhinostomy, a tear duct procedure performed through the nose with a scope. Normally the surgeon watches a large monitor parked somewhere in the room. In this study, they wore the headset instead.

The results showed operations ran 19% faster. Every case succeeded with no complications during or after surgery. According to iPhone in Canada, ergonomics were a big part of that. With a traditional monitor, surgeons often end up craning their neck toward a screen off to the side while their hands work somewhere else entirely. The headset lets them keep a natural forward-facing posture the whole time.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related