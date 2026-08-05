MacPaw and Liquid AI have announced a strategic, long-term partnership to co-develop the technology stack for local AI on the Mac.

The partnership grows out of a shared vision: the everyday intelligence people rely on should be able to run on their personal computers, according to Oleksandr Kosovan, CEO and founder of MacPaw. The collaboration combines Liquid Foundation Models (LFMs) – which will be designed specifically for macOS AI assistance – with Elix and Mnemos, MacPaw’s own on-device inference and memory technologies. For Mac users, this means AI that’s designed to keep personal data private on their Mac, respond quickly, and handle core tasks even without an internet connection, Kosovan. Eney, MacPaw’s AI assistant for macOS, will be the first product to benefit from this partnership; results are expected later this year.

Liquid AI’s models already bring on-device intelligence to companies like Mercedes-Benz, Insilico Medicine, and Shopify.

MacPaw and Liquid AI are jointly building a new local AI architecture for the Mac, with the work running in two directions.

Bring Eney’s intelligence on-device: Liquid AI develops and fine-tunes its foundation models for the assistant’s real tasks, so its core work runs locally through Elix on Apple silicon, while cloud models will remain available where they are the better tool.

Develop Mnemos, MacPaw’s memory layer, which lets the assistant retain context across interactions and become more useful over time.

That combination of on-device intelligence, persistent memory, and native macOS task execution in a single product has not existed on the Mac before, says Ramin Hasani, Co-Founder and CEO of Liquid AI. “This partnership will bring efficient, private, on-device LFMs to millions of Mac users.”

For MacPaw and Liquid AI, implementing the on-device AI stack in Eney is the starting point of a longer-term plan. The models, inference framework, and memory layer are designed as shared infrastructure, built for the MacPaw ecosystem of products and beyond. Once deployed in Eney, the same technologies could eventually be made globally available to thousands of Mac developers through Setapp, MacPaw’s unified software marketplace.

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