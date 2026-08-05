Global premium smartphone market (wholesale average selling price is US$600 and above) remained resilient in the first half of 2026, with unit sales growing 5% year-over-year (YoY), according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

Apple registered 9% YoY growth in the first half of 2026, driven by the strong performance of the iPhone 17 series, especially the base model. The company’s premium segment share declined to 65% in the first half of 2026 from 74% in the first half of 2022, primarily due to intensified competition in China, the largest premium smartphone market, notes Counterpoint.

The research group says premiums smartphone’s share of the overall global smartphone sales rose to the highest ever at 29%, up from 25% in the first half of 2025 and 20% in the first half of 2022.

Counterpoint says the premium segment gained share in the first half of 2026 primarily due to rising memory costs affecting low- and mid-tier segments more significantly. Premium manufacturers were better able to absorb these costs through higher margins and reduced promotions, which helped sustain demand despite challenging market conditions. Between the first half of 2022 and the first half of 2025, share gains were mainly driven by a broader trend toward premiumization as consumers shifted to high-end smartphones.

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