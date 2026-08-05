Apple has released new beta firmware for the AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro 3, AirPods 4, and AirPods Max 2. It’s for developers only. It apparently adds support for the features coming in macOS 27, iOS 27, and iPadOS 27.

Installation is automatic when the AirPods are in their charging case, the case is plugged into a charger, and the linked iPhone is in close proximity and connected to Wi-Fi. You can check the installed firmware revision in the “General” settings menu, by selecting “About,” then “AirPods.”

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