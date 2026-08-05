Apple has announced an Apple Card promo with Booking.com, a Dutch online travel agency headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

A subsidiary of Booking Holdings. Booking.com is one of the largest online travel agencies, providing lodging reservation services for about 3.4 million properties, including 475,000 hotels, motels, and resorts, and 2.9 million apartments in over 220 countries, and in over 40 languages.

With the new Apple Card promo, users now have a new benefit available to them at Booking.com. They can automatically being get upgraded to Genius Level 2 after completing just one eligible stay or car rental rather than the usual standard of five bookings within a two-year period.

Genius is Booking.com’s free loyalty program, with Level 2 unlocking a number of benefits including discounts of 10–15% on select stays and car rentals as well as free breakfast and/or room upgrades at select stays.

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