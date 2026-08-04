Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other neat sites:

° From The Financial Times: Apple has “introduced a cap and a 30-day cool-off period on submissions through its internal security portal, requiring users to submit requests for an increased quota.”

° From 9to5Mac: Apple has rolled out a new experience for browsing and buying accessories on the Apple Online Store and in the App Store app. The changes make it easier to browse accessories by categories, view editorial curations, and more.

° From AppleInsider: The 20th-anniversary iPhone is rumored to share some design elements with the iPhone Air, with a glass-heavy construction that includes even better cooling capabilities than the ultra-thin model.

° From Macworld: We’ve tested the top Mac-compatible games, from blockbuster RPGs to racing, shooters, strategy and puzzles. Find out which ones you should play.

° From MacRumors: Apple is working on a new feature that will support cross-device copy and paste between iOS devices and Windows PCs.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the panel explores Samsung’s entry into the credit card market, why iPhone owners continue to resist switching to Android, and the growing influence of AI across technology and society.

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