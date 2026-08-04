Apple has plans to let folks copy and paste content between an iPhone and a Windows PC, according to MacRumors.

Microsoft asked for the feature using Apple’s EU interoperability request system for developers, which Apple implemented to comply with the Digital Markets Act. Apple began evaluating the request in March, and on June 26, proposed a project plan, according to MacRumors. Microsoft says this is how the feature will be used:

Copy text or other supported content on their iPhone and paste it directly on their Windows PC, and vice versa.

Perform common productivity workflows without needing to foreground an app or take explicit repeated actions to initiate a transfer.

Experience clipboard synchronization as a lightweight, continuous capability rather than a manual, app-driven operation.

MacRumors says Apple proposed a solution that would let an iPhone share and import items from the pasteboard to a paired accessory, like a Windows PC. The iPhone maker plans to use a solution similar to the Accessory Notifications option it added for third-party wearables in the EU in iOS 26.5. Users would need to give a paired device one-time permission to paste content from an iPhone.

The The Digital Markets Act (DMA) is an EU law designed to make digital markets fairer and more open. It targets large tech platforms called “gatekeepers” and enforces strict rules on how they handle data and competition. Needless to say, it’s caused major headaches for Apple and other tech companies.

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