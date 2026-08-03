Leagues Cup — the Concacaf-sanctioned competition featuring 18 clubs from Major League Soccer (MLS) and 18 clubs from Liga MX — kicks off tomorrow, August 4.

Apple TV subscribers in more than 100 countries and regions can watch all 62 Leagues Cup matches. The fourth edition of the annual competition between MLS and Liga MX once again brings together top clubs from both leagues in a unique format that guarantees interleague matchups through the quarterfinals. For the first time, the tournament will also include four Phase One matches in Mexico.

Qualified clubs from each league will compete for the Leagues Cup trophy and one of three berths in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup, awarded to the champion, runner-up, and third-place finisher. The Leagues Cup Champion will also earn a direct berth into the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16, putting the club on the path to FIFA’s premier international club competitions, including the FIFA Club World Cup.

Defending champion Seattle Sounders open their title defense against reigning Concacaf Champions Cup winner Toluca FC on August 5 at 7 p.m. PT at Estadio Nemesio Díez, after capturing their first Leagues Cup title with a 3-0 victory over Inter Miami CF in the 2025 final. The 2026 tournament will also feature several global stars making their Leagues Cup debuts, including France’s Antoine Griezmann (Orlando City SC), Poland’s Robert Lewandowski (Chicago Fire), and Brazil’s Casemiro (Inter Miami CF), who enters the competition following his third FIFA World Cup campaign.

To see the complete 2026 Leagues Cup schedule, visit leaguescup.com.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku an Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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