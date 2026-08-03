Incoming Apple CEO John Ternus is bringing back Laura Legros, a former vice president of hardware engineering who retired from Apple in 2022, reports Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman (a subscription is required to read the article).

He says she was one of Ternus’ most trusted deputies before she retired. Previously, Legros oversaw product delivery, development schedules, and coordination across engineering teams. Gurman says that now, she’ll work across different parts of the company, and report directly to Ternus.

From Gurman’s report: During her career at Apple, Legros helped manage product delivery, development schedules and coordination across engineering teams to ensure they remained aligned.

Before retiring, she was one of Ternus’ most trusted deputies. In 2018, she appeared during an Apple product launch event to introduce a new version of the MacBook Air. Two years later, she unveiled the current iPad Air design.

Ternus will begin his stint as Apple CEO on September 1. At that time, current CEO, Tim Cook, will step down but will serve as executive chairman on the company’s board of directors.

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