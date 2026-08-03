Apple has updated its Shazam app to version 26.14.1. It contains new stickers, including an exclusive collection inspired by Ariana Grande’s new “petal” album.

To send stickers in the Messages app, tap the plus sign in a conversation, select Stickers, tap on the Shazam app icon, and tap on a sticker. You can also send stickers in FaceTime and in other apps where the emoji keyboard is available.

Shazam is a music recognition app/platform that Apple acquired in 2018 for US$400. Last year it passed 200 monthly active users worldwide. I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

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