Earlier this year, Apple informed the European Union that it had agreed to acquire certain assets and hire employees from PlasmaSolve, according to a notice published today on the European Commission’s website — as noted by MacRumors.

From the notice: Apple Inc. (“Apple”), through a subsidiary, will acquire the entire issued share capital of PlasmaSolve s.r.o. (“PlasmaSolve”) and offer employment to and hire certain PlasmaSolve employees. PlasmaSolve develops solutions, including a plasma simulation software, to design and optimize plasma-based manufacturing processes. Apple (together with its group companies) designs, manufactures and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and sells a variety of related services.

PlasmaSolve is a Czech materials science and engineering company specializing in plasma-powered technologies, digital twin modeling, and physical vapor deposition (PVD) simulation software. Founded in 2016 in Brno, the firm was acquired by Apple in 2026 to optimize scratch-resistant device coatings.

PlasmaSolve’s primary product is MatSight, a specialized materials science simulation software suite. It It models and optimizes plasma-powered manufacturing processes, specifically physical vapor deposition (PVD) and plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD).

MacRumors notes that Apple has used the technology for many years on a number of products, including on various iPhone models to create a durable thin film on the casing to minimize scratching and other damage.

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