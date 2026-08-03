Apple is holding an in-person Ted Lasso look-alike contest on August 6, according to a Gathering of the Teds page.

The content will be held from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm EDT at its Fifth Avenue location. Contestants are encouraged to come and prove that they’re Tedder than the rest for a chance at a unique prize or two. Contestants will compete in a three-round contest, with eliminations in each round.

A participating contestant will be judged based on the degree to which they look and act like the character Ted Lasso by a panel of judges. Contestants will introduce themselves in character and do a two-minute dance.The winner will be announced at the Apple Store at the conclusion of all judging rounds.

The final three contestants will be judged based on the following judging criteria: a) Ted Energy (50%) – optimism, posture, presence. Do they radiate ‘Believe’?; (b) Costume Commitment (20%) – Full AFC Richmond? Ted-coded outfit? Do they look ready to inspire a room?; (c) Participation Level (30%) – Are they committing to the Ted of it all?

Four prizes totaling US$300 in approximate retail value, consisting of a custom soccer scar, for each finalist and custom Beats headphonesfor the first prize winner are available to be won.

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