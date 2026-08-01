Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of July 27-31.

° Micron Technology is opposing Apple’s push for permission to buy Chinese memory chips.

° Apple is being sued for allegedly allowing a fake Bitcoin wallet app in the App Store.

° The upcoming iPad mini update is rumored to be the first Apple tablet with a water-resistant design.

° Beyond (possibly) Touch ID, the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 will just have minor changes.

° Don’t look for Apple’s smart glasses to be unveiled until 2027’s Worldwide Developer Conferences, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says in his latest “Power On” newsletter.

° Apple has released macOS Tahoe 26.6, iOS 26.6, iPadOS 26.6, watchOS 26.6, tvOS 26.6, and visionOS 26.6.

° Apple will purportedly rely on Samsung Display for the production of OLED touch panels for the “MacBook Ultra.”

° Apple places sixth on the 2026 Fortune Global 500.

° Apple has introduced Apple Upgrade, which replaces the iPhone Upgrade Program and iPhone Payments.

° Apple’s smart home hub will reportedly arrive later this year or early next year.

° Apple SoC shipments posted “sturdy growth” in the first half of 2026.

° Apple is expected to significantly increase its notebook panel purchase volume thanks to the MacBook Neo.

° The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) may follow the European Union’s path such as forcing Apple and Google to open their App Stores to rivals.

° The US Department of Justice has asked the court to reconsider a recent ruling that would allow Apple to pursue records from 14 federal agencies in its antitrust case.

° US senators from both sides of the aisle are urging Apple CEO Tim Cook to commit to not using memory chips from Chinese suppliers CXMT and YMTC by August 21.

° Apple delivered its strongest-ever second quarter, shipping 55.1 million iPhones.

° iPhone, Mac and Services revenue set new June quarter records.

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