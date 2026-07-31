Here are some of the latest software announcements.

° Meta has announced “Facebook Verified,” a new way for Facebook users to confirm they’re human by submitting a face scan to the service. It involves a free badge that verifies there’s a real person behind a profile using a simple selfie-based verification process. The badge appears where it matters most on Facebook, with no subscription fee.

° The podcast platform Pocket Casts is available on all Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD models. The app was already available on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

° The AI notepad tool Granola is finally bringing its features the Apple Watch. It lets users record and summarize conversations without ever needing to pull out a phone or laptop.

° WhatsApp has announced enhancements for group calling over the encrypted platform. For example, you can now make and receive audio and video calls, including both one-on-one and group calls, directly from WhatsApp Web.

° Google has updated Gemini for Mac to add a new quick keyboard shortcut that activates voice mode. By long-pressing the Fn key, users can speak naturally to Gemini from any window on their desktop machine.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related