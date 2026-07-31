“Snoopy Presents: There’s No Place Like Home, Snoopy,” premieres globally today on Apple TV.

In the new original special under the Snoopy Presents banner, Snoopy is devastated when his beloved doghouse is accidentally sold at a yard sale. In an effort to cheer up his pal, Charlie Brown leads Snoopy on an adventure to find his old doghouse, and along the way, they learn what makes a house truly a home.

The all-new special stars Riley Vargas, Terry McGurrin, Rob Tinkler, Kitai O’Garro, Josephine Nisbett, Grace Nicolaou-Wood, Jo-Hannah Atchison, Lexi Perri, Athan Giazitzidis and Diego Whalen, and is executive produced by Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Logan McPherson, Paige Braddock, Chris Bracco and Mark Evestaff. The special features the original song, “Home, Where Your Heart Found Me” by acclaimed singer-songwriter Allen Stone.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku an Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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