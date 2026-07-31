Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other neat sites:

° From 9to5Mac: Jony Ive’s first OpenAI hardware device sounds rather like … a HomePad.

° From Macworld: Is Apple’s new lease program a good deal? It all depends on what you want to get out of it.

° From MacRumors: When will Apple announce the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Ultra event?

° From FORTUNE: Flirting with $5 trillion, Apple has never been more valuable—or a riskier bet for investors.

° From The MacObserver: A new report estimates that online scams cost Americans nearly $150 billion last year, which is seven times higher than what is reported to the FBI.

° From Cult of Mac: Another signature feature from macOS is making its way to iPadOS 27, making the iPad easier to use.

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