Here are some of the latest hardware and accessory announcements:

° DFRobot hasannounced the official availability of the US$299 seeMote Cube, a handheld spatial input device in the seeMote series designed for Apple Vision Pro development. Featuring 6DoF spatial motion tracking, six programmable physical buttons, and haptic feedback, seeMote Cube enables visionOS developers to build more natural physical interactions, allowing users to move, select, confirm, and adjust objects in spatial environments rather than simply viewing spatial content.

° WaterField Designs’ new 48-Hour Travel System offers a polished, personal-item-sized five-piece set. The $729 system includes a Carryall, Slim Brief, two Packing Cubes, and WaterField’s Supreme Suspension Strap. Each set is handcrafted in small batches in San Francisco.

° Twelve South has expanded the Valet lineup with a smaller option that features MagSafe and Qi2.2 wireless charging at up to 25W speeds. The first version of the Valet measured in at 7.5 inches. The new version has a smaller footprint of 4.25 inches.

° Epson has announced an updated A3 flatbed document scanner lineup: the DS-51000WN, DS-61000WN and DS-71000WN network document scanners. Designed to enhance connectivity, usability and productivity, “the new solutions support a wide range of document capture applications across healthcare, finance, government, enterprise, and other business environments.”

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