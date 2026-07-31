Global smartphone revenue grew 7% year-over-year (YoY) in quarter two (Q2) of 2026 to a record high of US$109 billion, marking the highest-ever second-quarter revenue despite a decline in shipments, according to Counterpoint Research’s latest Market Monitor Service.

Counterpoint says that the disconnect between revenue and volume in quarter two was driven by higher average selling prices (ASPs), which grew 17% YoY to a second quarter record of $400, underpinned by sustained consumer shift towards the premium segment. The ASP growth was also a result of memory-driven price hikes across Android manufacturers portfolios, adds the research group.

Apple hit its highest-ever second-quarter revenue share of 49% in the second quarter. The brand’s revenue rose 22% YoY during the quarter, supported by a 13% increase in shipments and 8% growth in ASP.

Commenting on Apple’s performance, Research Director Tarun Pathak has this to say: Apple’s growth was led by the sustained demand for the iPhone 17 lineup, particularly the base iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max, which kept the brand’s mix skewed toward premium. Unlike peers that pushed through steep price increases, Apple kept pricing largely stable, reflecting its ability to absorb rising BOM costs and remain insulated from the memory crisis. However, Apple will likely increase prices in the coming quarters. This discipline strengthened Apple’s competitive position, enabling growth in both value and volume even as much of the market contracted. Regionally, China, Europe and emerging markets were the standout performers, as stable pricing improved Apple’s relative value proposition amid widespread Android price increases.



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