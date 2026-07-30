US senators from both sides of the aisle are urging Apple CEO Tim Cook to commit to not using memory chips from Chinese suppliers CXMT and YMTC by August 21, reports Bloomberg.

The tech giant isn’t required to obtain US government approval to buy chips from the companies. However, without the administration’s support it could face political ramifications.

In recent weeks, Apple CEO Tim Cook and top executives have pitched Trump and officials including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to allow purchase from the Chinese companies.The tech giant is in talks to buy memory from Chinese semiconductor companies ChangXin Memory Technologies Co. (CXMT) and Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. (YMTC).

The Pentagon, which had previously removed CXMT and Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. from the 1260H list, restored the two memory chipmakers in its newest version. While the list carries few immediate legal repercussions, it’s widely considered a red flag to investors that can precede more punitive trade restrictions, notes Fortune.

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