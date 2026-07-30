Qualcomm expects its Apple revenue to decline faster than expected, the company’s CEO Cristiano Amon told Reuters.

He anticipates expects the drop to start in the fourth quarter. Amon says the decline is due to supply constraints, which will reduce the share of Qualcomm components used in the next iPhone launch, below its earlier 20% estimate.

Apple is increasingly implementing its own custom modem hardware (such as the C-series chips) to phase out external dependencies. The current Apple-Qualcomm multi-year supply and patent licensing agreements stretch.

Apple is designing its own custom in-house cellular modems—such as the C1 and C1X—to replace Qualcomm chips, offering better power efficiency, tight processor integration, and a privacy feature called Limit Precise Location. They were first deployed in devices like the iPhone 16e and iPhone Air.

Apple’s next-generation C2 modem will bring support for 5G satellite connectivity to iPhone 18 Pros, claims the leaker known as “Fixed Focus Digital“.

He/she said the C2 baseband modem is expected to debut in iPhone 18 Pro models and will support NR-NTN, or New Radio Non-Terrestrial Networks.

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