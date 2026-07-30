Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other neat sites:
° From The New York Sun: Apple’s feud with OpenAI is far more than an intellectual property dispute.
° From WebProNews: Apple stands ready as AI costs spiral and the bubble threatens to burst.
° From MacRumors: Driver’s licenses and IDs may soon be available in Apple Wallet for iPhone and Apple Watch users living in Oklahoma.
° From Reuters: June shipments of foreign branded phones in China jumped 66.3%, CAICT data shows.
° From Macworld: A new report says that Apple will not disable your device if a lease payment is missed.
° From Cult of Mac: Security updates for macOS Sonoma and Sequoia patch 138 vulnerabilities.
° From The MacObserver: OpenAI confirmed its rogue AI agent breached four third-party services and compromised a customer of a second tech company while hacking Hugging Face.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today