Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other neat sites:

° From The New York Sun: Apple’s feud with OpenAI is far more than an intellectual property dispute.

° From WebProNews: Apple stands ready as AI costs spiral and the bubble threatens to burst.

° From MacRumors: Driver’s licenses and IDs may soon be available in Apple Wallet for iPhone and Apple Watch users living in Oklahoma.

° From Reuters: June shipments of foreign branded phones in China jumped 66.3%, CAICT data shows.

° From Macworld: A new report says that Apple will not disable your device if a lease payment is missed.

° From Cult of Mac: Security updates for macOS Sonoma and Sequoia patch 138 vulnerabilities.

° From The MacObserver: OpenAI confirmed its rogue AI agent breached four third-party services and compromised a customer of a second tech company while hacking Hugging Face.

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