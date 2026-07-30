In an X post, CEO Tim Cook says Apple will donate to making a donation to support earthquake relief efforts in Japan.

From the post: Japan has a very special place in my heart. We’re thinking of everyone as they continue to face the effects of the Kumamoto earthquake and aftershocks. We’re grateful to the first responders helping those in need. Apple is making a donation to support relief efforts.

The number of people who have died after a powerful earthquake hit southwestern Japan has risen to 34, authorities in Kumamoto prefecture said on Thursday, reports the BBC. Rescuers are still working to find survivors after the magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit Kumamoto prefecture on Kyushu island on Tuesday, causing widespread damage to houses and power lines.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related