In an X post, CEO Tim Cook says Apple will donate to relief efforts supporting those affected by the wildfires affecting southern Europe.

From the post: Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating wildfires in southern Europe. Thank you to the first responders, and to everyone still in harm’s way, please stay safe. Apple will be donating to relief efforts on the ground.

Since early July 2026, Mediterranean Europe has experienced an active wildfire season, with new fires continuing to ignite as others are contained. Collectively, the blazes have scorched thousands of hectares, causing widespread damage and impacting air quality across affected regions.

On July 20, a fire started near Madrid, Spain, and grew into one of the country’s largest recorded wildfires, burning more than 111,000 acres. Since July 23, fires in southwestern France have burned more than 100,000 acres across the Gironde region, making it the country’s worst wildfire crisis since World War II. As of July 30, several new wildfires have started in Greece, forcing the evacuation of several villages.

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