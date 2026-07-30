Global smartphone shipments fell 6% year on year (YoY) to 272 million units in the second quarter (2Q) 2026, according to Omdia. However, it was good news for Apple.

The second quarter decline follows the front-loaded demand seen in quarter one which gave way to the adjustment phase of the memory cost cycle, notes the research group. Persistently high memory prices disrupted supply, increased component costs and forced vendors to rethink pricing, product portfolios and channel strategies, notes Omdia.

Apple delivered its strongest-ever second quarter, shipping 55.1 million units (+23% YoY) to achieve a record 20% market share during what is traditionally its weakest seasonal quarter. Channel partners built significantly higher inventories of the base iPhone 17 ahead of anticipated price increases and expectations that the iPhone 18 series will launch at higher price points, supporting stronger sell-in of the current generation. While Apple has largely kept iPhone prices stable despite industry-wide price increases, recent price adjustments across other product categories in late 2Q raise the likelihood of iPhone price increases later this year, Omdia says.

Samsung retained its position as the world’s largest smartphone vendor, shipping 60.5 million units (+5% YoY) for a 22% market share. According to Omdia, the company’s vertically integrated memory business helped it manage component shortages more effectively than peers.

The research group says that although channel inventories have largely normalized, elevated component costs are expected to keep the smartphone market under pressure through the remainder of 2026 by constraining supply and sustaining higher device prices. While the pace of shipment declines should moderate after the sharp correction in 2Q, a broad-based volume recovery is unlikely until component costs begin to ease.

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