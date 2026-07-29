Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other neat sites:

° From Deadline: Tim Cook and John Ternus talk about Apple’s CEO transition and Apple TV’s legacy.

° From Reuters: Incoming Apple CEO John Ternus plans to build on the Apple TV’s success in TV shows and movies.

° From The MacObserver: ChatGPT now refuses direct requests to copy specific writing styles of famous authors. The chatbot will only offer to use similar themes and feelings.

° From Macworld: It seems like every OS update is loaded with security fixes–here’s why.

° From AppleInsider: Got a lot of Apple hardware? Here’s how an Apple Ring can bind them all.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Toby Schmitz was the youngest attendee at Macstock X, shares his perspective on how the conference and the accompanying Ecamm Creator Camp gave him the confidence and practical guidance to begin his own YouTube channel, podcast, and livestream.

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