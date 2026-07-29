The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) may follow the European Union’s path such as forcing Apple and Google to open their App Stores to rivals.

However, Reuters reports, not surprisingly, that Apple has formally objected to the proposals, saying that it amounts to pricing regulation. The tech giant argues that plans to loosen its control over in-app payments could undermine innovation ‌and investment.

In a submission to Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority, Apple said that proposed “steering” requirements would go beyond promoting competition and give the regulator a “highly intrusive” role in managing its business.

The UK CMA is the Competition and Markets Authority, an independent non-ministerial government department acting as the United Kingdom’s primary competition and consumer protection regulator. It launched fully in April 2014, taking over duties from the former Competition Commission and Office of Fair Trading. [1, 2, 3]

The CMA’s recent proposal is part of its efforts to boost competition and consumer choice, according to the organization. Proposed measures would allow app developers to direct users to payment options outside Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store and require any fees charged for such steering to be fair and reasonable.

However, Apple said the App Store facilitated more than £46.5 billion ($61.8 billion) in UK billings and sales in 2025, with commissions accounting for less than 3.5% of the total. It added that there was no evidence changes to its payment model would lower prices for consumers, according to Reuters.

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