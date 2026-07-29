Pre-stocking by PC brands resulted in 53% of full-year notebook panel shipments being recorded in the first half of 2026, according to new data from the Omdia research group.

Apple is expected to significantly increase its notebook panel purchase volume in 2026, Following upward revisions to demand for the Macbook NEO series in the first half of 2026.

The six largest PC brands are forecast to account for 80.4% of global notebook panel purchases in 2026, the highest annual share since 2021, as component shortages and rising costs concentrate supply among the industry’s largest buyers. Meanwhile, global notebook panel shipments are expected to decline 5.5% year-over-year (YoY) to 221 million units, according to new analysis from Omdia.

In addition to Apple, Asus also recorded strong purchasing growth during the first half of the year, supported particularly by demand from the Chromebook and commercial markets. However, its notebook panel demand may come under pressure in the second half of 2026 as pre-stocking activity ends, notes Omdia.

Commercial-based PC brands, including Dell, HP and Lenovo, similarly adopted pre-stocked strategy in the first half of 26, resulting in panel purchases exceeding previous forecast, adds the research group.

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