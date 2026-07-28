Apple has announced that the four and final season of “Silo” will arrive in summer 2027.

The first three seasons are now streaming on Apple TV. “Silo” is a world-building drama created by Emmy Award winner Graham Yost. He also serves as showrunner and executive producer. The show stars and is executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson. The 10-episode third season premiered with the first episode on July 3, followed by one new episode every Friday through September 4.

Based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy, season three of “Silo” reveals an origin story set centuries earlier, while continuing the saga of a dystopian society of 10,000 people living underground under mysterious circumstances.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku an Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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