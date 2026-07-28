Apple TV has unveiled the trailer for the fourth season of global hit series “Ted Lasso,” starring and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Jason Sudeikis.

“Ted Lasso” returns with its 10-episode new season on Wednesday, August 5, 2026 with one episode, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through October 7 on Apple TV.

Here’s how it’s described: In season four, Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would. The new season reunites fan favorites, including Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Emmy Award winner Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift, alongside new additions Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely.

About Apple TV

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For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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