Fortune released the 2026 Fortune Global 500, “the definitive list of the world’s largest corporations ranked by revenue for the 2025 fiscal year.” Apple places sixth on the list.

This year’s Fortune Global 500 marks the 37th running of the list and saw record numbers in aggregate revenue and profits (unadjusted for inflation).

In total, the Fortune Global 500 companies represent two-thirds of the World’s GDP with $43.1 trillion (up 3%) in revenues, $3.4 trillion (up 14%) in profits, and employ 70.2 million people worldwide. The top 50 companies alone account for 33% of total revenue and 39% of total profits, while the top 100 account for 47% and 53% respectively, underscoring how concentrated global corporate power is at the top.

The “Magnificent Seven” posted record aggregate revenue (US$2.3 trillion) and profits ($608 billion) last year. Collectively, Amazon (No. 1), Apple (No. 6), Alphabet (No. 8), Microsoft (No. 18), Nvidia (No. 28), Meta Platforms (No. 30), and Tesla (No. 116) brought in $608 billion in net income.

Companies are ranked on the Fortune Global 500 by total revenues for their respective fiscal years ending on or before March 31, 2026. All companies on the list must publish financial data and report part or all of their figures to a government agency. Fortune says the latest figures in the list are as reported by the companies; any comparisons are with the prior year’s figures as originally reported. Fortune does not restate the previous year’s figures for changes in accounting. The full methodology is available here.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related