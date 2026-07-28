Apple just dethroned Nvidia as the world’s most valuable company, “but it may not hold the title for long as worries about price hikes mount,” reports Barron’s.

The tech benefit benefited from the anti-artificial intelligence trade on Monday, with its stock climbing 1.2% as investors piled into Big Tech safe havens. That lifted Apple’s market cap to $4.95 trillion, meaning it became the largest company by total valuation for the first time since May 2025.

The tech shares climbed 0.4% to $338.29 in Tuesday’s premarket session. Nvidia stock slipped 0.9% after dropping 5% in the previous session.

Apple’s market cap will top $5 trillion for the first time ever if the stock reaches $340.43, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

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