Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of July 20-24.

° Apple developed, but didn’t release, “M2 Extreme” and “‘M3 Extreme”chips.

° Apple probably won’t name Jony Ive in its lawsuit agains OpenAI.

° Apple is testing a new Genius Bar tool dubbed Live Notes.

° Apple is now in the AI race in China, a market arguably among those showing the highest consumer AI awareness and preference in the world.

° iPhone sales in China grew 23% year-over-year in the second quarter.

° The 20th anniversary iPhone could have a 6.96-inch display.

° Apple recorded a 4% week-over-week increase in European smartphone sales June 21-27.

° Apple says it has fixed a vulnerability in its Hide My Email feature.

° iPhone sales in India grew 12% year-over-year as of quarter two.

° Apple and Klarna — which provides digital payments, short-term consumer credit, cards, banking services and merchant tools for online and in-store commerce — are partnering on a new “Apple Upgrade” program.

° Apple has lost its bid to get out of paying Masimo $634 million.

° Apple is projected to capture a 25% share of the foldable smartphone market this year.

° Apple TV is looking for a head of local language scripted projects.

° Apple purportedly plans to update every Mac model over the next two years.

° Global PC shipments decreased by 4% year-over-year (YoY) in quarter two (Q2) of 2026 to reach 65 million units — but not Apple’s.

° Apple Maps will be integrated directly into Ford’s upcoming Universal Electric Vehicle (UEV) Platform.

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