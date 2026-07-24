Here are some of the latest software announcements.

° WhatsApp has announced new features spanning CarPlay, iPad, and iPhone that are “designed to work wherever you do, across your devices and the other apps you use.”

° Anthropic has added iOS Simulator support to Claude Code Desktop, letting Mac developers build, run, test, and debug iPhone apps in public beta.

° The Freebie Guy, whose real name is Kendall Motzny, has launched The Freebie Guy mobile app, giving shoppers instant access to real-time deals, freebies, sweepstakes, exclusive coupons and money-saving opportunities. It’s a free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

° Google has introduced a new selfie sign-in option for Google Account recovery. It offers an alternative way for Google users to access their accounts alongside passkeys, recovery contacts, and other entry methods.

° NowSecure, which specializes in mobile application risk management, has announced a new set of AI-native capabilities within the NowSecure Platform designed “to help mobile app security keep pace with the speed of AI-driven development.” Specifically, these additions include a new AI Chat, an MCP server, an extended API for agentic workflows, and new capabilities that detect AI-specific vulnerabilities.

° Opera One browser has gotten an update adding a Vertical Tabs option that moves the tab bar from the top of the window to a resizable panel down the left-hand side.

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