Here are some of the latest hardware and accessory announcements:

° WaterField Designs has introduced the US$129 Packable Messenger, a lightweight packable messenger bag made to stow inside a suitcase, car, backpack or larger bag until an extra carry is needed. It fold into its own internal pocket, then opens into a clean-lined, compact shoulder bag.

° Casana has launched the $199 Smart Seat, a smart toilet seat that automatically monitors blood pressure trends, heart rate, heart rate variability, blood oxygen, and respiratory rate at home — giving adults and their families effortless, daily health tracking with nothing to wear, charge, or learn.

° Okay, here’s an unusual one: Augmental has announced the public U.S. launch of the MouthPad, its tongue-driven computer mouse, and, at the same time, releases a beta of its “invisible keyboard,” Vox. First launched via an Early Access program in 2024, the MouthPad is a hands-free Bluetooth mouse that lets users control phones, tablets, and computers using tongue, head, and “sip” gestures. The device is currently used by over 100 people living with mobility challenges, including students, artists, and gamers, for up to 16 hours a day by some users.

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