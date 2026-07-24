In May Apple agreed to pay $250 million to settle a class action lawsuit accusing it of false advertising on the promised-then-delayed “more personalized” Siri.

Apple’s settlement has now received preliminary approval from a judge, according to a July 17 court document. However, there’s no settlement website yet, and it may take months before eligible customers can begin submitting claims, notes MacRumors.

In June 2025 Apple shareholder Eric Tucker filed a proposed class action lawsuit against Apple in a California court, over alleged violations of federal U.S. securities laws.

The complaint alleges that Apple made false statements related to the more personalized version of Siri that it previewed during its WWDC 2024 keynote. The complaint alleges that these actions hurt the company’s stock price, and thereby harmed shareholders.

And that wasn’t the first lawsuit about the delay of Apple Intelligence features and a more personalized Siri. At least four such lawsuits have been filed.

On March 7, 2025, Apple announced that it was indefinitely delaying promised updates to its Siri digital assistant. Specifically, Apple said that certain features initially announced in June 2024, including Siri’s ability to tap into a user’s personal information to answer queries and have more precise control over apps, would released sometime in “the coming year.”

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