Apple TV has announced a new eight-episode dating documentary series, “The Last Person on Earth,” with New York Times bestselling author and couples therapist Esther Perel.

Here’s how it’s described: In the series, couples who appear to be opposites are expertly paired by Perel and a team of matchmakers and therapists, before embarking on an adventure in one of the world’s most romantic and remote destinations. With more single people than ever before and increasing levels of polarization and social isolation, this innovative experiment asks the question: could the last person on Earth you think you’d ever want to date end up being the one person you can’t live without? And will an unexpected pairing in paradise open their horizons and be the beginning of a life-changing relationship?

From Boldprint Studios, “The Last Person on Earth” is executive produced by Dan Gray, Lou Hutchinson and Phil Harris, with series director Josh Jacobs. Olly Lambert also serves as director on the series.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku an Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related