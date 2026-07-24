Apple has alerted Apple Pay users about a new promotion offering discounts on Columbia Gear.

You can get US$20 off purchases of $120 or more from the sportswear company. The discount works when you make a purchase from the Columbia website and us ‌Apple Pay‌ to check out.

The discount — good through August 7 — isn’t available in Columbia retail locations. Products from the Amaze Puff Collection and the ROC Collection are excluded. And the promo can’t be combined with other discounts.

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