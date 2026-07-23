According to MacRumors, Apple’s privacy policy for the Apple Store app suggests it will soon get a virtual shopping assistant to help users decide what to purchase.

From the policy: Where the Apple Store app virtual shopping assistant is available, Apple collects and stores your account information, device identifiers, carrier information, chat information, and where enabled, location data to personalize the chat experience, provide relevant responses, and if you opt in, to improve the virtual shopping assistant. Before sharing the chat with our partners, Apple scrubs personal identifiers from it. These partners will use this information only to help Apple to provide a conversational response. Apple will save these transcripts to make them available when you return to the Apple Store app, for our business analytics, and if you opt in, to improve the virtual shopping assistant.

Apple says that information is sent to its “partners” to help Apple provide a conversational response, which suggests Apple might be using a third-party AI model for the virtual assistant, notes MacRumors.

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