OpenAI is relaunching Health in ChatGPT with access for more users and features build on feedback from the initial round of testing.

Health in ChatGPT is a dedicated feature that allows U.S. users to s connect their Apple Health data and supported medical records directly into a compartmentalized ChatGPT workspace. It’s designed to summarize test results, track health trends, and prepare for doctor appointments, while keeping your data strictly private and excluded from model training. It’s NOT designed to replace your doctor.

Features of ChatGPT Health include:

Personalized Context: Connect your apps (like MyFitnessPal or Function) and electronic health records to ground your conversations in your actual data.

Connect your apps (like MyFitnessPal or Function) and electronic health records to ground your conversations in your actual data.

Dedicated Privacy: The Health space uses separate memory and purpose-built encryption. Conversations and connected files are completely isolated from your standard ChatGPT chats and are never used to train the AI

The Health space uses separate memory and purpose-built encryption. Conversations and connected files are completely isolated from your standard ChatGPT chats and are never used to train the AI

Doctor Collaborated: The feature is tuned in collaboration with physicians, resulting in careful, structured language that emphasizes navigation and information over diagnosis or treatment.

The feature is tuned in collaboration with physicians, resulting in careful, structured language that emphasizes navigation and information over diagnosis or treatment.

Accessibility: Available across the web and iOS platforms, with voice features for on-the-go use.

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