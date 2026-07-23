Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other neat sites:

° From The Hollywood Reporter: Season four of “Ted Lasso” arrives in August, but star Jason Sudekis is already planning two more seasons.

° From AppleInsider: U.S. Lawmakers have written to President Donald Trump, hoping he will do something to help big tech companies being targeted by the E.U.’s Digital Markets Act.

° From 9to5Mac: The reported Apple Upgrade program raises a very big concern,

° From MyDrivers: The iPhone 18 series has entered the mass production stage.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, IAdam Christianson reflects on retiring the MacCast, joining Mac Geek Gab, and starting the Debut Film Podcast with his daughter.

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