A small but steady number of iPhone buyers switch from Android. Last week Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) updated its switching (and loyalty) analysis to show around 12% of iPhone buyers came from the Android operating system.

But what iPhones do they buy? The expectation is that first-time iPhone buyers will be satisfied with any iPhone. They don’t feel the need or perhaps fully understand the appeal of the newest, leading-edge iPhone models. Just getting iMessage and FaceTime is enough.

CIRP says the data supports that logic. In the six-month period ending in March 2026, 68% of Android switchers bought one of the new flagship iPhone 17 models: 17, 17 Air, 17 Pro, or 17 Pro Max (Chart 1). In comparison, 80% of legacy iPhone owners who bought a new iPhone chose one of those models.

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