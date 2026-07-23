Emergency SOS via satellite is now available in Andorra and Iceland, according to an updated Apple support document — as noted by MacRumors.

With iPhone 14 or later (all models), you can use Emergency SOS via satellite to text emergency services when you’re off the grid.

Emergency SOS via satellite can help you connect with public emergency services under exceptional circumstances when no other means of reaching emergency services are available.

If you call or text emergency services but can’t connect because you’re off the grid — somewhere with no cellular and Wi-Fi coverage — your iPhone tries to connect you via satellite.

To connect to a satellite, you need to be outside with a clear view of the sky and horizon. When you use a satellite connection, the experience is different than sending or receiving a message via cellular. Emergency SOS via satellite is free for two years after the activation of an iPhone 14 or later (all models).

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related