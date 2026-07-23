Apple has expanded AppleCare+ coverage for theft and loss in Japan to iPad and Apple Watch, and introduced a new subscription plan. Customers can choose from monthly and one-year plans for all Apple products, so they will be more flexible to receive coverage for the period of time required.

“AppleCare+ gives customers the peace of mind that their products are covered by Apple and supported by a dedicated specialist. From today on, Japanese customers will be able to use Apple’s most comprehensive theft and loss plans on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, allowing them to choose more flexible support for devices. , said Caian Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone product marketing.

Apple has expanded its coverage for theft and loss in Japan to iPad and Apple Watch, and will also offer a new monthly payment and a one-year AppleCare+ subscription plan. Customers with iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch will be able to receive coverage for theft and loss up to twice a year by purchasing the AppleCare+ Theft and Loss Plan once. This plan includes all the benefits of AppleCare+ that have been well received so far, including battery replacement service, priority support from Apple’s dedicated specialist, and Unlimited repair for loss or accidental damage is available on an extensive network of Apple Retail Stores and Apple’s Apple Authorized Service Providers.

Customers can easily view the subscription options for eligible devices and purchase coverage directly in the iPhone, iPad, or Mac Settings app. AppleCare+ is also available at Apple Retail Stores, apple.com, and Apple product dealers. Whether you choose a monthly or one-year AppleCare+ plan, the warranty will begin immediately.

For more information on AppleCare+ options and plans in Japan, visit apple.com/applecare.

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