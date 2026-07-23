Apple TV has announced that “The Morning Show,” the Emmy, Actor Award and Critics Choice Award-winning series, starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, will return for its fifth and final season in 2027.

The series was among the flagship original titles that launched Apple TV’s streaming service in 2019. From television studio Media Res and produced by Echo Films and Hello Sunshine, “The Morning Show” is showrun and executive produced by Charlotte Stoudt; executive produced by Mimi Leder, who also directs; and executive produced by Michael Ellenberg for Media Res, Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine and Kristin Hahn for Echo Films.

Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the ensemble cast is led by two-time Emmy Award winner Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie and Emmy Award winner Jon Hamm, along with new additions for season five, including Jeff Daniels, Reneé Rapp, Jesse Williams, Sean Hayes, Lizzy Caplan and more. The first four seasons are now streaming on Apple TV.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku an Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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