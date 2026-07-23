Apple and Ford have announced that Apple Maps will be integrated directly into Ford’s upcoming Universal Electric Vehicle (UEV) Platform through Apple’s new MapKit for Automotive software development kit (SDK).

Coming to Ford’s UEV Platform in 2027, this integration will deliver a beautiful and easy-to-use navigation experience powered by Apple Maps directly to the vehicle’s display, according to Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services and Health. Road-level Maps information will also enable Ford’s Latitude AI team to build a seamless hands-free driving experience, he adds.

Leveraging Apple’s new MapKit for Automotive SDK, Ford’s Universal Electric Vehicle Platform will offer drivers turn-by-turn directions using natural language, real-time traffic and incident information, intuitive search featuring detailed place cards, and routing options to help users find the best route to their destination.

Additionally, Ford UEV drivers will benefit from an intelligent EV routing functionality, including battery preconditioning. Ford will also use road-level information from Apple Maps as part of the development of its next-generation BlueCruise hands-free highway driving capability to deliver a more seamless on-ramp-to-off-ramp experience, according to Jim Farley, Ford Motor Company’s CEO.

This integration is made possible by Apple’s new MapKit for Automotive SDK, which allows automakers to embed and customize Apple Maps. The SDK also enables automakers to deliver a cohesive navigation experience for drivers that is consistent with the look and feel of their vehicles, and provides road-level information to help automakers build hands-free driving experiences.

The SDK follows the same privacy principles that the Apple Maps app provides today. Apple says it doesn’t collect users’ location details and activity on the vehicle’s map in a way that can be tied back to the individual user.

In addition to the integration of Apple Maps into Ford’s UEV Platform, CarPlay will continue to be available on Ford vehicles.

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